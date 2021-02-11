I truly miss your community of T-or-C on the banks of the Rio Grande, with the Turtleback Mountains overlooking us.
At one time about 20 years ago, I was an Alaska Snowbird for 12 winters in your small town. I will never forget my family and friends, all the good times we had, you will always be in my dreams.
Your special town means a lot to me, I will probably never make it back to see you. The closest I can be with you is my renewal of your wonderful, small, hometown newspaper – the Sierra County Sentinel. I also want to wish everyone in your sweet town happy valentines. Love you all, hugs and kisses.
P.S.: You are special.
Truly yours,
s/John Craig Moosesnort
Talkeetna, Alaska
