So my wife and I would occasionally drop off goods at the shelves in front of the old Post Office on Main St. It seems the less fortunate could use whatever we left.
Now, the shelves are gone. This seems very cruel, messing with the least fortunate among us. Have the shelves moved or have they been taken away?
Please reconsider this decision and put them back. Thanks.
s/Rod Levell
T-or-C, NM
