One time in my life, my wife and I were snowbirds in Truth or Consequences. My mother, sister and brother also lived year round in your wonderful town.
I do live in Alaska now, and miss my dear friends, and the spirit of the southwest. You will always be in my dreams. The Sierra County Sentinel makes me feel at home on these cold winter days we have here in Alaska.
I wish I could join my friends at your new brewery in town, to talk ‘bout old times. I do miss you all.
Your Friend,
s/Moose Snort Craig
Talkeetna, Alaska
