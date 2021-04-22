McKenzie,
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:03 AM
Sunset: 07:45:56 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: WNW @ 16mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:57 AM
Sunset: 07:46:40 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 19mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mostly clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:51 AM
Sunset: 07:47:24 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 20mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:25:47 AM
Sunset: 07:48:08 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 26mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 56F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:43 AM
Sunset: 07:48:53 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 21mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:23:41 AM
Sunset: 07:49:37 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:22:40 AM
Sunset: 07:50:21 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
