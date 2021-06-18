I believe a merger between our Sierra County Sheriff's Department and the T-or-C Police Department is a good idea.
This is financially responsible and we will have more public input since we elect our sheriff but not the city police chief.
We have about 11,000+ people in Sierra County. The sheriff assists all of us. T-or-C has about 6,000 people and assists Williamsburg with about 500 people.
Why have two police stations? Why two police chiefs?
On a few occasions I have seen five police cars on our city streets making an arrest. There were two T-or-C squad cars, two sheriff's cars, and our local NM State Police car.
This does not seem necessary. What if there were only three squad cars? Our sheriff is better trained, so why not merge our local police into the sheriff's department??
Please merge the two police departments. Our qualified local police will get hired by the sheriff. This is financially responsible and gives us more public input to elect our sheriff.
s/Martin Mijal
721 Wyona St.
T-or-C, NM
