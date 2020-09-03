Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:48:55 AM Sunset: 07:22:49 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNE @ 17mph UV Index: 8 Very High

Wednesday Night

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.