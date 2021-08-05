The NM Public Education Department (PED) Secretary is Ryan Stewart, appointed by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham. He is requiring your children ages 12 and younger as well as their teachers, parents, visitors, and school staff to wear masks this 2021-2022 school year. He is also requiring middle school and high school children, teachers, parents, visitors, and school staff who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus to wear masks while on school property and those vaccinated to prove it. This despite Covid deaths and infections at an all-time low and children at lower risk of becoming infected.
Random Covid-19 testing among school personnel not vaccinated is required. If your school board decides not to make these mandates required, Secretary Ryan has threatened to remove your elected school board members and superintendent.
I cannot speak for other school board members, only for myself. The children of the Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools come first. I was elected by you to do what is in the best interests of your children.
Ask yourselves, does the government and their appointed bureaucrats know what is best for your children’s health? Do you make decisions on the health and education of your children, or does the government? Is the PED taking away your rights as parents?
I saw many pictures of the first day of school. What first jumped out at me were those children and staff not wearing masks and those children and staff who were – the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Remember, these vaccines are experimental and approved only for emergency use. If you believe the government should make these healthcare decisions for your children, then there is not a problem, or is there? What’s next? Maybe a controversial curriculum mandated by PED you do not agree with?
Mandates are not effective and never have been. That is why America was created in the first place. People did not want the government mandating what they do. The injection of politics into medicine is never a good idea.
This should not be a left or right, democrat or republican matter. This is an American citizen matter. I am not saying you shouldn’t vaccinate against the Covid-19 virus, but what I am asking you to do is consider who knows what is best for your children and who makes healthcare decisions for your family – you, or the government?
People are protesting around the world against their governments forcing vaccines and requiring vaccine passports to travel, to attend school, to eat in a restaurant, work, and many other activities.
Sierra County has approximately 11,000 residents. I see between 10 and 60 people attending school board meetings, most on Zoom. I want to know what you think. I am your elected school board member.
Do you want the Secretary of Education Ryan Stewart or other appointed bureaucrats making healthcare decisions for you and your children? Do you want your children wearing masks at school? Do you want forced vaccinations? Do you want to carry a vaccine passport to prove Covid-19 vaccination, so your child can attend public school that you pay taxes for?
If you do or you do not, I want to know so I, as one School Board member with one vote can make informed decisions on your behalf because Your Children Come First.
s/Julie Stroup
Secretary, T-or-C Municipal School Board.
T-or-C, NM
