I’ve reported from March 2020 to the present in this public forum documenting that the insane rule the world. That the globalist-cult(s) are society destroyers, and want most of us dead. Are you finally awake?
New suggested mask mandates and lockdowns for another lab-hoax-monkeypox must be resisted. Only morons, criminals and cults wear masks! Don’t be part of the globalist’s death cult or a mental slave to absurdities! Say No!
“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” –Thomas Jefferson
Besides a sign-of-submission-prisoner-training, mask ‘don’t work, damage health and are being used to control populations. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lies are numerous! Face masks are safe for only 20 minutes (2003) https://www.smh.com.au/national/farce-mask-its-safe-for-only-20-minutes-20030427-gdgnyo.html
Masks cause facial rashes, fungal infections, bacterial infections – bacterial pneumonias are on the rise! – Doctor Rants “How Many Children Must Die?” See https//healthimpactnews.com/2020/4-Year-Old Almost Dies due to Lung Infection Caused by Prolonged Mask Wearing – “How Many Children Must Die?” How long are men and women going to continue masking their sons and daughters, causing great harm to them, even to the point of risking their lives?
Student’s average wearing time of the mask was 270 minutes per day. Impairments caused by wearing the mask were reported by 68% of the parents. These included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%), impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness or fatigue (37%).”
Half of the studied masks were contaminated with strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third was contaminated with strains of meningitis-causing bacteria, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, and periodontal disease.
Masks have been recalled because of toxic mold, polyester micro-plastic problem with chlorine compounds: with inhalations of micro-plastic directly into the lungs and nervous system. How long will criminal politicians get to ignore these results? Children need the ability to see the mouth is not only essential to communication but also essential to brain development.
We can all stop the nonsense and criminality of Bidenista Joe! Impeach, indict, arrest, convict and execute the traitors!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
