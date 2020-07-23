Before I get into mandates and masks and, what is tiring about it and what is hypocritical, I would like to give props to the T-or-C Commission for wearing masks in their meetings. When we see your picture in the paper, we still know who you are. I wear a mask not because I am a suck-up or to protect you, but because I don’t trust the general public around me.
Two things I learned in 34 years of land lording is ‘people are gonna do what they want to do’ and ‘people go to work sick because they need the money’. It don’t matter if they used up their sick days on themselves or cause their children were sick or they don’t get any.
What I’m tired of is seeing the governor and other politicians not wearing masks while they’re telling us what a bad job we’re doing. The room you are in is not empty. There is a cameraperson, maybe a grip, maybe a reporter and some of your staff and the sign language person.
I don’t care how socially distanced you think you are, put on the mask. We know what you look like. Also, put a mask on the sign language person. I don’t care about the lip reading. If you’re hearing impaired, you should know sign language and not just lip reading. The same goes with your driver… sliding glass divider in limo or not. Put on the mask. The same with answering questions out the car window or walking to the plane.
Also, everyone who works in the retail, restaurant and service sector might want to think about what you’re going to do post pandemic, because a lot of those jobs aren’t coming back. It’s way too easy to shop online now for starters.
Also, people have relearned to cook at home. Plus, I go to potluck dinners at neighbors and friends houses rather than go out to eat in groups. I never have to worry about slow or bad service or pay $10 or $12 for a burger. If you work at the lower end of the wage scale, eating out is expensive.
When I was a kid, we were lower-middle class. We rarely went out to eat, less than once a month. Had casseroles and wish sandwiches (wish there was some meat). Also, you hope PB&J had both in your lunch.
Also, will be a long time before I go to the movies, bowling alley or water park again. Sooner or later extended unemployment benefits will end. Can’t keep heaping debt on future generations for bad or unlucky career choices.
Just saying.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
