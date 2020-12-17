The “smart meters” are here! Open wide so the city can lodge them deeply into your throat. The Advocates for a City of Health filed and followed through with your petition to delay installations, save our million bucks and maintain a better standard of health. We “lawyered” up, but COVID shutdowns have ground the wheels of justice to full stop.
Where are the Advocates as these meters are being installed? Standing helplessly by in the perfect storm of conflicting data about health risks, especially reactions in a senior population.
One friend reports headaches and sleeplessness starting on the day of installation. Another had immediate heart palpitations while inspecting installation. A third is frantic with worry, but her objections earn the non-city worker installer’s departure and a visit from a REAL city utility person to inform her that her electric will be shut off in 15 days.
Democracy in action? Were we brought up to support “the totalitarian tiptoe” in our adult years?
If you are having symptoms, note them down. Our last resort – which was our first – to let the city commissioners know – will require contacting them. Since they do not reply to emails for the most part (at least not to mine unless it’s praise of some sort), and since meetings are still held in star chamber fashion, this will be difficult.
But write to our paper and let others know. Be alert to your bills, which may change at any time because of the nature of the software. Thanks to PUAB recommendations and their absolutely rock-solid ignorance of any possible radiation emission, you cannot opt out. But, hey, it’s in our best interest, right?
Oh, and if you believe you’re put upon by this callous, expensive and ignorant behavior by Your Elected Officials and City Manager, remember that the stores downtown don’t have to switch over but can keep their old meters. Now that’s an insult we can live with, rather like closing down indoor dining and attending a dinner for 12 the day after.
I think the city needs to opt for meter covers – yes! Mask the meters!
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
