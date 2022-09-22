Malnutrition is an under-recognized health problem that results in both immediate and long-term consequences. Malnutrition is defined as a nutrition imbalance that can occur in both underweight and overweight individuals.
Malnutrition is often overlooked, specifically in individuals who are classified as normal weight, overweight or obese. Food insecurity and access to nutritious foods amplify the risk of malnutrition.
In 2020, the prevalence of food insecurity in New Mexico was 12.9% and in 2022, 20 percent of seniors (60 years and over) were food insecure. In 2019, 22% of New Mexico children were food insecure. The problem, of course, has only escalated with the president’s open border policy, and the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens crossing into our state.
Malnutrition costs the state of New Mexico an additional $92.5 million per year due to malnutrition-associated consequences. In 2019, a study by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition concluded that one in three hospitalized patients are at risk for malnutrition, which leads to an increased risk of adverse health complications.
Malnutrition may also lead to the development of numerous chronic conditions. Approximately, one in three New Mexico adults 45 years and older have been diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases.
Sept. 19-23 has been declared “Malnutrition Awareness Week.” This is an opportunity for New Mexico healthcare professionals, policymakers, and non-profit organizations to work collectively to combat malnutrition. Malnutrition is a preventable condition that must be addressed to improve patient health outcomes and the health of all New Mexicans.
s/Rebecca Lamoreux
Santa Fe, NM
(Rebecca Lamoreux, MS, RDN, LDN serves as Public Policy Coordinator for the New Mexico Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.