I believe our climate has become unstable and unpredictable – there’s nowhere that ecosystem breakdown and extreme weather events are not happening. It’s Code Red on Planet Earth for Humanity – rapidly increasing global crises (heading toward disintegration – threatening our survival, our future, our children’s home) with the frequency and intensity of these disastrous weather events compounding, and horrifying tipping points looming.)
Not only that, but our political/social system and our outlook and economy of greedy prosperity and oil fiasco that has caused this is undemocratic and dysfunctional. Government has divided us and caused us to turn on each other. If you find this news unbearable, you’re not alone. We have to protect ourselves, our resources, the animals, bees and trees – stop the harm. There is increasing vulnerability – ever more disasters and suffering. At the precipice – where instead of hoping, we can halt oil emissions, deforestation and livestock production. Make climate action a #1 priority, then direct action can be facilitated through discourse and understanding in depth of our predicament.
How to cope with mental health/moral crisis – of people in despair (those sensitive and aware enough to see and feel the upset we are experiencing – desperate to have some effect on the malaise and complacent delusions most are taking to be reality.) We can find support and action in community. No one is telling people what they need to know. Where is the big picture, and how do we account for the fact that there are things beyond human conception? Common responses – “I don’t care, and I don’t know” – which means they’ve given up on themselves. Insular, fearful attitudes are narrow minded, and lack any compassion or tenderness as we watch people suffering, dying, and moving all over the globe. How can we have a functional economy with millions of people having to leave their homes to escape persecution, war, starvation, weather breakdown. Come together and brainstorm.
There’s no way we can effectively deal with this – we’re now being told by climate alarmists, with no evidence or proof, that we’re above the 1.5 degrees C, which is getting more and more uncomfortable and unlivable.
Rivers are drying up in Europe and US.
Heat domes of incredibly high temperatures, drought, wildfires and flooding. High temperatures enough to kill people in Vancouver, Portland and all of CA, Europe, India, Australia, etc.
This past summer is the coolest we’ll ever have. Last seven years are the hottest in world history..
Ice melting, oceans warming, sea levels rising, jet stream distorted. We see Florida inundated (like Pakistan) exacerbated by the ever more intense hurricanes and ocean waters rising all up the East Coast to Canada causing outages and people to move.
Toxic methane exploding from permafrost, and energy exploration here in NM in Permian Basin.
Destruction of Amazon rainforest for cattle raising and oil extraction, now wildfires forcing Indigenous peoples to become homeless.
Elephants and rhinos in Kenya lying dead from climate caused drought.
Hurricanes threatening the East coast and Florida. California going down the tubes.
Now the winter snow at record levels-Buffalo, NY. How low will it go and how abruptly?
World wide human suffering and oppression.
Are we still waiting for government action in reducing oil emissions and the harm being caused? They not listening or heeding the overwhelming scientific proof, and climate events exploding everywhere costing untold lives and money. Mitigate the oil (stop) and adjust transformatively.
We are not in the name of God going to turn this crisis over to our children. It isn’t something they can handle anyway. We are responsible for what is happening and we have a chance to do something if we act in solidarity now.
No chance in hell you can be with those who are exploited, locked out, hurting, mistreated, dying if you don’t get off your ass and become proactive. We are the change we need, the future. It’s the force for good – the antithesis/antidote against the death policy of greed and divisiveness, brutality, pandering and destruction of everything.
Need to name the criminals and mete out punishment for the crimes that have been committed. There’s a huge silent gap between what the government, corporations and elites are saying to us and what they actually are doing/not doing = lies.
Social contract with government to protect us has been broken. No one is telling people what they need to know to survive. Civil uprising is our way out. Do we care about our future and our children’s, or no? How to restructure ecosystems – not around violent, capitalistic unsustainable economy, but around equality (equity), renewables, rewilding, and stopping logging and animal farming.
Can we take a few minutes out of our struggles to look at what’s happening , unite against climate failure, toughen up and do whatever nonviolently is necessary, and turn it over to love? Be an avatar. We have the power to change history.
s/Linda Rakestraw
Silver City, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
