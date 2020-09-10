One of the most important and relevant acts we can do as citizens of New Mexico is to vote. That is how our Constitutional Republic is designed to work.
We all understand that our system is less democratic when there are obstacles to doing our patriotic duty to vote. This year our legislature passed the “Establishes 2020 General Election Procedures” bill to ensure eligible voters can easily do their duty. It passed by a very large margin.
Unfortunately, Rebecca Dow was one of those in the minority who voted against the bill. This is a real concern to me.
The Bill: Allows any eligible voter the ability to register 28 days before an election; Prohibits a change of party affiliation at voting site during a primary election; Prohibits polling places on Indian lands from closing, nor changing business hours unless the nation votes on it; Ensures that polling places must be on Indian land if residents are unable to leave the territory due to public health concerns; Establishes a barcode system to track your mail-in ballot; Allows until Oct. 20 to mail in your ballot for general election; Authorizes Secretary of health to issue public health orders during the 2020 general election.
Anything that improves and makes voting easier and safer seems like a good thing. Perhaps replacing Rebecca Dow this next election would improve things as well.
s/Michael Sauber
Silver City, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.