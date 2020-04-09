I strongly disagree with the idea of a mail-in ballot for more than one reason. The most obvious one is the potential for fraud. The city does not have a complete, up-to-date, accurate voters’ list to assure the ballots reach all eligible voters. There is no way to prove the returned ballot they receive is from the voter.
Moves, jobs, family obligations – we have all experienced these with our neighbors. But a moment’s reflection on how movable our population really is will highlight how lacking is our database. I have had occasion to see the voting list for the county and from the first page, picked out people who were no longer at the listed address.
In an article on the NPR site, “Fact Check” by Miles Parks, I found it interesting that he solicited a quote from a NM professor: "Where there is fraud in the system, it really seems to be in mail balloting," said Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. "There's some, there's not a lot. I think there's a little bit." I think she was hedging her bets pretty closely there. The chance for fraud is sizable.
So, this is a serious and worthy consideration for us; convenience will not be so heinously squandered by showing up a voting place.
For me personally, another large reason to gather at the polls is a show of strength and celebration that we successfully passed this current health crisis as a strong, thriving group, solid enough to hold an incredibly important event such as an election and to be there representing ourselves to our representatives as a city and a caring population of familiar souls.
Thank you.
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
