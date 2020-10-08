I saw in the paper that October 5 was 'Do Something Nice Day". I want to congratulate
Robin Cristofani on her recent scholarship honor that was featured in the Sentinel. While at HSHS, this talented young lady was a valued volunteer at Geronimo Springs Museum.
Thanks for all your help, Robin. You have made us all proud! Wishing you the best, you deserve it.
s/Marilyn Pope
GSM Administrator
info@geronimospringsmuseum.com
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.