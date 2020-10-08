I saw in the paper that October 5 was 'Do Something Nice Day". I want to congratulate 

Robin Cristofani on her recent scholarship honor that was featured in the Sentinel. While at HSHS, this talented young lady was a valued volunteer at Geronimo Springs Museum.

Thanks for all your help, Robin. You have made us all proud! Wishing you the best, you deserve it.

s/Marilyn Pope

GSM Administrator

info@geronimospringsmuseum.com

T-or-C, NM

