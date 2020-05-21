My fear, not the virus, is that if the Democrats take the Senate and the White House, grazing and 'Multiple Use' on Public lands will be stopped and put 'off limits' to all human entrance. This has been in the wings for almost 30 years and much progress has been made to get us ready for these major changes taking place. The gate has been pulled . . . the plan has been activated.
Agenda 21 (look it up) is a non-binding (?) action plan of the United Nations with regard to sustainable development. It is a product of the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992. It is an action agenda for the UN, other multilateral organizations, a cabal of billionaires and individual governments around the world that can be executed at local, national, and global levels.
In addition to taking further control from the voters, nationally and locally, our monetary system will be changed to a digital currency giving the economic predator class more control (look up Chinese social point system). The present economic system has been doomed for sometime and there’s nothing like a good health crisis to blame it on, and not the greed and theft from those in charge.
Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 have set population goals to reduce the world's population by 95 percent and change the way the world is fed. The new corporate food model will support the Agenda by culling millions of animals and pushing the culture away from natural animal to cultured protein, the kind that Burger King is now selling – 'the impossible burger'. Bill Gates and our own hustler, Richard Branson, have both invested heavily into this industry. Meat exports have increased while you are limited to three packages at Walmart.
'Big Pharma' and 'Big Food' will control our health and our behavior. Henry Kissinger has been very clear: “control the oil and you control the nation; control the food and you control the people,” “The elderly are useless eaters,” and “an expert is someone who articulates the needs of those in power”.
Type into Duckduckgo.com – 'Agenda 21 national map' and see where you will be allowed to go once you have been moved into your 600 square foot apartment in Albuquerque or other metro center chosen for you. Click on the maps, read the goals and explore the future drawn out for you.
This is not some tin hat conspiracy theory. They have been working on this for 28 years and pouring billions of dollars into it. This is the 'Wildlands Project', the reintroduction of wolves to the Gila, water right lawsuits, the capture of Doña Ana SWCS – constant pressure!
The ability of a community to see, discuss and find solutions to the problems coming at them in a healthy way is how they will survive. The gate has been pulled with manufactured hysteria, the FEAR demon let loose to enact the draconian policies.
It is our responsibility to learn the truth/facts, protect our Constitution and values, and be prepared to resist those who think they know best... for us.
Our only real power is local. We must continue to push our new city commissioners to follow the law of the land and open the dialog to 'we the people'. We will need much more community dialog to make it through what is coming. Our city and its commissioners will need all the help they can get.
BTW – The enzyme that makes the Bill Gates vaccine microchip work has been named LUCIFERASE.
s/Jack Noel
T-or-C, NM
