I recently read a column in this paper where the writer referred to a "race war" going on across the U.S.
Reading that uninformed comment broke my heart. I recognized the fear behind it. And the ignorance. And the lack of compassion and understanding. If you watch the videos from around the world – not just the US – you will see that the majority of protestors in many cities are white. They realize that white people cannot be silent any longer. It isn't enough to say "I'm not a racist" and then go about your business while innocent people are harassed, injured and killed every day in this country.
Let me be clear – I am not anti-police. I am not anti-government. I am an active duty military veteran (8 years). But I am anti-ignorance. I am anti-violence. I am anti-racism and sexism and misogyny and all the other forms of hate that are ruining the lives of so many people.
When I taught high school in a poverty-stricken city, I saw firsthand the harassment and threats my students faced – just for being black and brown. Racism hurt them. It hurts me. And it hurts our country.
We don't lose anything by acknowledging the rights of others. Our diversity makes us stronger. By working together, we can emerge from this time as a stronger and better country. Spread love, not hate. And thank the good cops when you see them – they are everywhere.
s/Louanne Johnson
823 Ivy St
T-or-C, NM
