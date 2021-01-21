This week our state legislature has begun its 60-day session. An important piece of legislation will be introduced: The Public Banking Act. Once enacted and funded, this legislation will help in the process of economic decentralization, enabling communities, regions and entrepreneurs to take more control over their own affairs right here in New Mexico.
It does not mean encouraging every community to be entirely self-reliant; it simply means shortening the distance between producers and consumers, whenever possible, and striking a healthier balance between the needs of local communities, promoting local markets and disengaging from the monopoly-dominated global markets.
New Mexico is positioned beautifully to strengthen our local self-reliance in the food industry. We are a state rich in traditional wisdom about farming and ranching, and we have access to research that can enhance what is known and practiced in many of our rural communities.
What is missing is access to loans, so farmers and ranchers can start and expand businesses. Also missing are businesses that can process package and distribute foods to consumers right here in New Mexico. Currently we send much of our local produce out of state for processing, and we lose job opportunities and profits from these parts of the supply chain that could enhance our local economic prosperity.
Add to this missed opportunity is the reality that many of our New Mexico residents go to bed hungry every night. We are third in the nation in food insecurity in children. We must not settle for this when we can change it.
Email the Alliance for Local Economic Prosperity (AFLEP) (info@AFLEP.ORG) to learn how you can help to capitalize on our potential and change the future of our state. Visit www.aflep.org to learn more about the Public Banking Act. Contact our legislators and encourage them to endorse this bill. Representative Rebecca Dow, 575-571-1056, Rebecca.dow@nmlegis.gov and Senator Crystal Diamond, 575-297-0220, Crystal.diamond@nmlegis.gov.
Now is the time!
s/D.A. (Dimid) Hayes
T-or-C, NM
