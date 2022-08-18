My little cat likes to sleep in the backyard on the warm concrete wall. She dances along it alongside as I empty the trash, her whole body alight with color, her long calico fur sailing; talking away.
My Babygirl, my five-year-old cat is in terrible pain with bruised ribs, an injured shoulder and a wrenched spine. My aerial girl barely hobbles from chair to litter box, taking minutes to settle back in any comfort onto her spot. For five days now she has diminished, taking no food and eyedroppers of water. I am assured she will rally back, but…
Two dogs trapped her in the yard, grabbed her up, shaking her viciously. I ran outside screaming, as the Pitbull casually tossed Dream away and they took off.
I do not hold the dogs responsible, they were playing… with a cat of maybe seven pounds, a gentle, noisy little spirit who assured me nightly that 2:30 a.m. is just the time for Friskies and totally the best time to chase a fish on a wire and talk, talk, talk about everything under the moon.
The white shepherd mix had been here before, running down Third near Caballo. I tried to rope him up then with no success. This time he brought a steel-jawed Pitbull along for the early romp.
The new animal control laws are not working. The dogs are coming in pairs. A friend and his dog were attacked by the swimming pool by two Pitbulls. The judge in his case gave the dogs six months’ probation. (Yes, dogs are now eligible for due process as owners are chided to keep them penned up.) These same two Pitbulls (this is getting monotonous) “broke probation” a month later, attacking his car as my friend drove past them along the alley by the pool.
In Fast Stop two evenings past, the clerks chatted about catching two loose dogs running Third Ave. Last night, two loose dogs (one Blue Heeler, one large mutt) strolled casually down Foch as I walked up it to the movie. I stepped aside, wondering if they, too, were on probation, wondering whose yard they might have invaded, wondering if there were any cats or dogs suffering terrible pain from being mauled at their play.
What can be done? An inspection of every yard as part of a viable licensure process? Who has time and resources in T-or-C for this? I see five dogs in one yard: packs will attack.
We need to be safe on our streets. Our pets need to be safe in their legitimate yards. Anyone else think that?
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
