First, congrats to T-or-C & Wilson & Co. Engineers for pipe bursting or lining existing with a rubberized spray in liner wherever possible. Good plan, beats digging them up & cheaper also. They’ve been doing that back in Cook County, IL. for 15 years. I pitched that to Steve Green four years ago.
I am concerned that the City wastewater plant is in a periodic flood plain and they just spent millions upgrading it. Same with the big remodel of the Louis Armijo Sports Complex. The Sentinel on page three referred to this as a 100-year storm. Well in August 2013 the ball fields were flooded and the water was pouring out of the golf course a foot deep over the top of Marie Street worse than two weeks ago. That was also a 100-year storm. No matter how they try to route the water through the golf course and however many spillways there are below Cantrell Dam and along Morgan Street. Water at 8 lbs per gallon will go where it wants. Sand berms are an illusion.
As for Jack Noel I didn’t read his column much, because it’s about health and I treat my body more like a tent than a temple. Masks are timely and tend to agree about mob rule theory and political mandates, but when you get a free column you serve at the pleasure of Frances Luna. I don’t always read the whole paper either, Frances. I’ve had a few people upset with me, but mine are paid letters.
Also mad props to the financial columnist for tip #2 in coping with the COVID. Cut the budget, put the credit cards away and pay down the car and student loans if there’s extra money. Don’t care if you want to have fun while you’re young. They are a financial cancer and not tax deductible.
Finally, try to continue to support the local economy. I commissioned a mural from David Larcom, the mural guy that did The Charles, Sea Properties, Geronimo by Third and Date and the Ace Motel. Been trying to get him since November and he finally ran out of work. Glad he’s decided to stay. It looks great on the carport.
In spite of the lockdown he’s decided to open a gallery at 512 Broadway. 575-952-0509. Check him out next artwalk. Wish they would open the brewery for the one in Sept. I can only hope. Come on Wuhan Lujan!?#$!!
Just sayin!
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
