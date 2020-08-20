Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.