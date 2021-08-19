We need to say thank you to all the people in our county who dispensed and received the COVID vaccination shots. This enabled our businesses and social events to be reinstated.
Among the many events that have happened, I like the Lincoln Day Dinner, because this dinner combines socializing with friends that you haven't seen in a while, good food, and two bands – one for good listening and relaxing, and the other for dancing. They also had a silent auction. The room was thoughtfully decorated this year. There was time to meet the candidates.
I believe the most important part of this event is meeting the candidates and introducing them for the first time this year. This year we have to elect a school board member, next candidates introduced are for next year's primary election. Each person was introduced, and they gave a brief statement. The positions we will have to think about for the primaries are T-or-C City Commission, Sierra County Commissioners, Sierra County Sheriff, House of Representatives – both state and federal, Lieutenant Governor, and Governor. These people were very educational to what needs to be done to improve our state and county. We must do the work necessary to get these people elected.
We also need to thank the people who worked behind the scenes to make this great event happen.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
