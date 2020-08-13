First let me introduce myself. My name is Ranie Lavoy. Back on July 3rd one of your writers did a story on the front page of your paper about an unfortunate criminal thing that happened with my husband and I.
Now I know that newspapers have rights and freedom of speech, I get that and I have no problem with that. What I do have a problem with is the fact that your paper blasted all of the details of our case all over the front page. Now I can't go anywhere in town without getting recognized. I went to donate seven months worth of collecting school supplies to a specific place in this town, at first the person receiving my donation was very happy and ecstatic because it was a lot of stuff. She asked me my name, I'm not sure why but probably to do some kind of a receipt or tax write-off. When I told her my name she said to me where do I know that last name? Then all of the sudden her smile went away and she told me I can leave.
Here's the thing: my husband and I have never been in trouble with the law ever prior to this. Honestly I had no clue that he was even involved in anything. However, because I live in the same house I was taken down too. I don't think it's right for you to be able to blast every detail of our case or any case in the paper, because it messes with a couple things; you don't know me, you don't know who I am, you don't know that I have a Bachelor's degree, you don't know that I have two teenagers in college, you have no clue that I have a full-time job – I work from home with that I make double what most people make here, oh and you have no clue that I was married to a cop for 14 years prior to my current husband.
I can't even go talk to a manager at an RV park without being told that "my kind" is not welcome. I don't even know what that means, "my kind?"
Because of your article, people are judging me, snickering at me, and making it very difficult for me to do anything. Now this in no way condones the actions of my husband, and I am not going to sit here and say that what you wrote wasn't true.
Maybe though, y'all could have waited so one of us got out, we would have happily interviewed first, set the record straight, whatever. That didn't happen. Both he and I were sent to jail in Luna County on the 28th of June. I was released on the 2nd of July. When I woke up on the 3rd I saw my horrible mugshot blasted all over the front page. The other problem is because you blasted the details of our case for every nosey prick to read, if this goes to a jury trial we will get a biased jury, because everybody in this town has slept with each other or knows each other really well or have read your paper.
How dare you do this to me? You don't even know me. Thank you for helping to ruin my life. You have freedom of speech and rights, but what about ours?
I would like to place a formal complaint against the writer. I think it was very uncouth and unjust to do this to people you don't even know. How the hell do you sleep at night? Because I have nightmares every single night since this happened. And yes, it was my husband's fault, I understand that, I'm not blaming anybody else for the actions that caused the consequences. However, I do blame this paper for making it difficult for me to even do something good and positive in the community because I'm being judged by people who have made very, very similar bad choices.
Everybody deserves to be heard and everybody deserves a second chance, and everybody has done something in his/her life that was stupid or bad or illegal.
Thank you for making me regret living here or even walking outside.
s/Ranie Lavoy
fivefootandaquarter77@yahoo.com
T-or-C, NM
