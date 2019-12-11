Dear Commissioners and especially Commissioner Szigeti,I am remiss in writing so late to thank you for responding at the last city commission meeting to my comment about the lack of women on several city advisory boards.
I have to disagree, however, with your primary point. That women do not apply to be on these boards cannot be used as an excuse that the city is not practicing discrimination. Furthermore, as someone who has–though, now, many years ago–applied to be on the utility board, you cannot tell me women do not apply.
It is your responsibility as commissioners to actively recruit women to serve on these boards. Without women on these boards, the city is practicing de facto discrimination.
In the next set of appointments I hope the commission will correct this wrong. Failure to have the viewpoint in discussing city business by 51 percent age of the population allows for only half the good thinking power of the population.
Sincerely,
s/Ariel Dougherty
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.