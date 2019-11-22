At the (city) commission meeting on November 13, the AMI electronic' smart meter' vendor said that the health risks were minimal because they only transmitted 82 seconds a day. This is disingenuous.
The 82 seconds is composed of microbursts of .06 second each or about five times an hour, according to my math. The electronic 'smog' created is something to be wary of.
Don't you check the contents when something you bought arrives at your house? Send a post card with the current meter reading once a month. We sure are dazzled by technology.
s/Amin
Dawdy417
BroadwayT-or-C, NM
