Krista Hendricks, her family and Carol Anton wish to thank all who supported Krista’s fundraiser. She is showing progress and we appreciate your donations and prayers.
To those who gave for the dinner we thank you. To those who gave monetarily without the benefit of dinner, we greatly appreciate your generosity and caring. To those who helped with the fundraiser by giving their time unconditionally we are ever so grateful: Rebecca Burcher, Susie Brandt, Kim Moore and Susie Wisdom.
Our thanks also go to Frances Luna and KCHS for their generous donation in getting the word out. We couldn’t have raised any funds without you.
s/Carol Anton
Elephant Butte, NM
