We, more than any other country, are responsible for environmental devastation and collapse, wholesale destruction of forests and rivers, air so polluted half of us can’t breathe, poisoned water and food affecting health, species loss, food shortages, economic downturn with most all the money in the hands of the few rich, the corporations, banks and the military.
Hit unready for Pandemic, with central government lacking adequate response or concern, allowing millions to die unnecessarily: people need to be bailed out, along with Mother Nature, not the oil companies, airlines, or other corporations which all contribute to Climate Crisis!
Covid 19 protective gear and testing is finally becoming available to everyone – after 200,000 people have died in the U.S. alone, and the vaccine we are told is possible within the next few months, if you’re lucky. We can’t let down our guards as so many are trying to do and as an older person I don’t appreciate being confronted with bare faced shoppers as I get my essential food and who are angered by anyone pointing this out. Not much of a future for us or our children with people acting like brats themselves if we don’t care what happens to each other. Doesn’t this seem like an echo of Trump and Co.’s behavior – unwilling to wear a mask or anything or act seriously about the Pandemic or our ecological and survival needs.
Why are the police going ahead and killing more black people in the wake of mass protests over racist killings, without a pause to consider their reckless, unfeeling behavior, much less alter it – and so many officers are not even charged. All lives matter is only true if black lives matter. Where is our respect for life? For the natural world we depend on, for our children and their lives?
Make America great again? Great for who and for what? What kind of great people carry on endless wars on foreign countries (to spread our democracy)? When we don’t even have one at home – people not treating each other right. I don’t think most people even know we fight constant wars abroad. Our citizens in the USA are picking up guns and mowing down numbers of people in government buildings, schools, churches, restaurants, even vigilante groups attacking immigrants and protestors. We are practically the only country without universal health care, who still have capital punishment, racially motivated murder, abuse and mass incarceration of minorities, with unsheltered people lying in the streets kicked around by police run amok…
Our history is one of war – Native American human rights violations and murder, slavery, Civil War – discrimination up until the present and of all minorities including those from other lands in trouble in the melting pot of the world – “Give me your tired, your poor.”
Government is not acting in our best interests to protect us or our future, not bringing down pollution or Co2 emissions to prevent it from getting hotter. No future in fossil fuels. Totally naked, exposed and vulnerable we sit – in our squalor – hanging out in the mess we’ve let happen and accumulate for decades – apparently waiting for more to hit the fans – hoping I suppose for some silver bullet out there in the future. Are you waiting to die? You just want to hope and not do anything? Start living for today – not for tomorrow. It isn’t hopeless – if we act now.
How many fires do we have to see to get that it’s climate emergency breakdown? Fire plumes reaching into outer space. (We have fewer trees and brush than California, but fire is in Santa Fe now, but we think the early now will put it out.)
We have to demonstrate – that freedom of speech is a Constitutional right – and show and tell what we want and are needing by presenting the provable facts of this emergency, and how it’s affecting the public. We have a democratic right to protect ourselves and our children – from fire, heat, flooding, hunger, discrimination, hate, violence and premature death. Respect, Rebel, Rights, Read are the four new R’s to follow the path to freedom.
Civil disobedience brings attention to those issues and the worldwide ecological disaster that must be addressed if we wish to stay alive in any fashion as a race. The only new rules we need is not to act stupid or selfishly. The “old” rules, the whole system, are not working, are not relevant to scientific research, current events or needs of people for societal stability and safety. We have to have a sustainable economy – we’ve way overshot the resources required to continue our insane business as usual. The end of civilized life is equal to starving to death. The current number of fires and smoke in CA is preventing the migrants from picking vegetables the U.S. needs to eat. Our cities with temps over 100 degrees are increasing in number. It’s over 130 degrees in southern California – highest temperatures in the world. Food won’t grow at high temperatures as we are seeing.
According to reputable scientists, bad things are happening in the Arctic. Hard to ignore the rising seas from polar ice melting away, (as people are forced to move back from coastlines if they can) – a result of toxic greenhouse gases and oil production causing unprecedented high temperatures, gigantic storms, and masses of migrant fleeing. Wildfires breaking out – in the Arctic? (from global warming of oceans.) It is warming fastest there (100 degrees this summer) and contains more Co2 and methane which is exploding out of permafrost, causing disastrous tipping points from ice melt and rising, warming, acidified oceans.
We have to influence the government to make it cooler or we will suffer, starve, and die horribly – billions of people. Protest has to become policy. “The time is always right to stand up for what is right.” M.L. King
A commoners protest organization with brilliant and wonderful people in the British Isles called Extinction Rebellion is and has been attempting to put pressure on governments together and not making the two degree limit of Co2 emissions reduction and for putting this off for 30 years while letting everyone believe they were taking care of this – until now our ecological wholeness and health to grow to grow food is exhausted to the point where we will not be able to feed ourselves. They are already considering rationing of food in UK. They are not able to grow much food but must import most of it – and climate change vagaries have prevented many crops from growing, too much rain and floods and the dreaded seemingly unstoppable heat all over forcing people to move. Extinct Rebellion was begun over the 200 species going extinct every day because of the accelerated climate breakdown. These are well informed and passionate people who are keen to keep living and having a future – one that’s livable and survivable for their and all children. Their civil disobedience has brought these horrifying but accurate scientific facts to the fore and their success has spread the movement to upwards of 100 other countries. Citizen’s Assemblies are forming to solidify our position and give a platform for our message of extinction and how to halt carbon emissions.
People are talking in a different way and louder. Action is what works – disruption to prevent greater disruption – speaking up your truth. Rebelling gives a sense of freedom. Free at last. To tell them, those with the money and power – we’ve had enough; and to those who need encouragement that we have a right not to obey laws that are immoral and harming us, and a duty to defend ourselves and those we love. It could be the best thing you will ever do. After six months of self-isolation, it has changed out in the world – a lot of people can’t be trusted: to be genuine or sincere or even decent and you feel like you’re being controlled and made a fool of. Seems like the fear and uncertainty has made many of us sick and depressed. The vulnerable are not being protected. The elderly are being considered expendable – “they’re going to die soon anyway” seems to be their rationale. Police are arming themselves against the citizens who have the guts and faith in the truth to stand up and resist tyranny.
Churches are no longer keeping faith with justice and fair treatment in society and seem to have abandoned helping the poor – and are after money, following distorted unamerican, unchristian “values” which echo Trump and the rich, and his White Supremacist, racist, egotistical destructive behavior – ignoring Covid 19 and climate emergency as well and the suffering of the majority, and the dying of large numbers of low income minorities: blacks, Hispanics, homeless, immigrants, indigenous, hippies, disabled, mentally ill, prisoners, the enormous pool of the poor – anyone not following the party lines and not happy with the way they are treated when they are already down.
So now this autumn, we have huge storms beating at the Gulf Coast, and the fires on the West Coast where global warming has dried out the forests to tinder. Up towards Canada, they still trying to force polluting pipelines from the tar sands. All over the world, there are mega droughts: in Africa, Chile, etc. We are still facing the evil of oil production which is causing global heating – and the powers that be are doing nothing. A very noticeable no thing at all. It’s criminal – when millions are dying, fleeing climate crisis and we are looking at mass starvation. These politicians need to be removed and put on trial. We are replacing them with Citizen’s Assemblies. Social unrest roils: people are being pushed out of housing, unemployment at record levels, natural world is declining, people are fighting, arguing, resisting Covid 19 restrictions and scientific facts of Climate Breakdown.
s/Linda Rakestraw
2028 Cottonwood Ln.
T-or-C, NM 87901
