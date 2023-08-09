A decision to grant the variance for side setback of 5 feet for reason of potential sale of individual lots for the 800 Block of Wyona was made by the city commission during a hearing at their regular meeting on July 26, 2023. I have filed an appeal with the district court, because the city ordinance code directs this for an appeal of a decision by the city commission that is illegal in whole or in part.
Newspaper notice of the hearing was not given 15 days in advance. The notice was published July 14, 2023. The Planning & Zoning Commission was totally bypassed in the process. A variance for a setback requirement by code must only pertain to a property that has physical properties – irregular, narrow, shallow or steep that would result in unnecessary hardship for the landowner, but no such irregularities exist on his property. The variance was awarded merely for the financial gain of the developer.
And while it seems a small thing – after all, how much harm to a neighborhood can some lines drawn on a map cause? – the result of dividing the tracts on the property would be that there is no chance of the property being able to afford adequate off-street parking spaces. A tract could be dedicated to parking spaces, but then who would want to buy it?
Worst of all is that the city commission relied upon the statements made by zoning official to reach their decision. The zoning official, who in her official capacity must inspect and approve all plans before any construction can begin, emphatically stated that there are no code violations on the property. In fact, there are several. She specifically said that there are positively enough parking spaces on the property. In fact, the building plans show lines drawn to represent parking spaces which are not off-street, as required by the code, but are all either totally or mostly in the public right-of-way. So, there are actually no parking spaces on the property.
If the plans had been inspected and filtered for code discrepancies to begin with, than why was it necessary to ask for a setback variance at all?
And regarding my comments about the bridge last week… I was going by dimensions given on the building plans that show the bridge to be 36’ across. I took a laser measurer out there the other night and the bridge is actually 47.5’ across, which does leave enough room for sidewalks after all.
But I wonder what other important facts on the plans are inaccurate?
s/Diane Gunning
T-or-C, NM
