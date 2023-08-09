We must start taking time to investigate the people who are causing stress in our country. The biggest problem we have had for years is European and Eastern U.S. people controlling and exploiting our resources for the sake of kingdom building. They use religious cults to brainwash us and suppress us. These people use the U.S. Congress to control everything West of the 100 Meridian to the West Coast.
The latest example of this is the religious organizations trying to control our school board, and trying to control and screen student curriculum. These control bullies are hard at work trying to prevent all age groups from knowing the facts that will help prepare our youth for a quality well rounded life of caring and sharing.
We need to lead by showing a good example so that our youth can be respected, and they can learn how to respect each other. How can we expect to have our elders respected when there are elders who show no respect for anybody, themselves, and our country?
I know how hard it is to work with wayward people who are self serving, greedy, misleading and morally degenerate.
Our community needs to look at how our good sincere people are working hard to improve our whole county. We need to step away from wayward leaders who are mentally ripping our population apart. We also need to be on high alert for people doing deeds underhanded with no moral integrity.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.