Several lawmakers are calling on the governor to immediately address worker shortages in New Mexico’s iconic chile harvest sector. State Representatives Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences), Luis Terrazas (R-Silver City), and State Senator Crystal Diamond (R-Elephant Butte) have contacted the Grisham administration this week to highlight the potentially growing problem that will wreak havoc on the state’s chile crop.
“Agriculture in New Mexico is a much larger industry than most expect to see out of our state,” said Senator Crystal Diamond. “The ripple effect of worker shortages is not that far off and we will soon begin to see higher markups and potentially shortages if we cannot shift New Mexicans back into the workforce.”
The trend nationwide, and within New Mexico, has revealed that the increase in unemployment benefits is the leading cause of labor shortages. Chile harvesters and processors are facing tremendous shortfalls as their harvest season begins this month. The decrease in workforce has the potential to limit chile supply, and increase in prices at checkout.
“It is confounding to me that we do not have an effective plan in place for workforce reentry,” said Representative Luis Terrazas. “We have known for several months now that supplemental unemployment will end, yet this administration has done little or acted too late to properly execute a shift back to employment for New Mexicans.”
The lawmakers call out Grisham’s lack of cohesive planning to shift New Mexicans back into the workforce. The governor has stated that supplemental unemployment will end in the next month, however has not produced effective or timely policies to initiate reentry for many unemployed New Mexicans back into the workforce. Worker shortages abound in many sectors across the state and have been highly covered by media outlets over the past several months.
“Across the board, New Mexicans are struggling and unfortunately state government is not providing plans or tools to get our economy back to normal,” said Representative Rebecca Dow. “Everyday there is a new story about an industry flailing due to the economic havoc brought on by COVID and continued by Grisham.”
Senator Crystal Diamond, Representative Rebecca Dow and Representative Luis Terrazas jointly asked the governor to “not hang these family farmers out to dry and leave our chile to rot on the vine.”
