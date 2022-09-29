The United States is 24th in education worldwide. New Mexico’s education system is the worst in the country. This according to the latest U.S News & World Report, as well as Forbes and even Wallethub.
The latest test scores, released earlier this month by the governor’s Public Education Department reveal that 75% of students are not proficient in math, and 66% are not proficient in reading, writing and science. For those in kindergarten to second grade, 69% fell short of the proficiency mark in early literacy.
Numbers don’t lie.
New Mexico has among the worst performing students in the nation, and much of it lately is the current governor’s fault. Despite spending more than $13 billion on education during her weak tenure, these are the results we are left with. New Mexico’s education system, like many of the state’s institutions, is broken.
During the plandemic, Grisham shut down schools and used her illogical and arbitrary Covid policies to hurt everyone, but most especially those students forced into online learning. There were countless reported absences, and many students actually fled to neighboring states where schools were still open. In New Mexico, there was even a class divide, as many rural communities had no access to the internet, and students had no computers.
But this didn’t just start during the governor’s unconstitutional shutdowns. No, public education in New Mexico has been a disgrace for many years. If completely scrapping the department altogether isn’t feasible, then at the very least a full house cleaning at the highest level of the PED is in order.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
