Just viewed the Hot Springs High School graduation video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yf-eRUHOiJ8), produced by the KCHS/Sierra County Sentinel team.
Was certainly dazzled by this professional production: a great tribute to the graduates, their families, and our community.
Kudos to Ms. Frances Luna for her leadership as Publisher in making this superb video come to fruition. Finally, thanks to KCHS/Sierra County Sentinel team members for this splendid tribute for a graduation event that was hampered by the pandemic, but nevertheless made it over the top!
Take care,
s/Randall Aragon
T-or-C, NM
