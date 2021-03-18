A couple of big local thanks are due here.
Sierra Vista Hospital vaccinations. These were so well run, and the workers so helpful and courteous, that they all deserve a big round of applause!
El Cortez T-or-C, LLC. This group has recently purchased the El Cortez Theatre. What a wonderful thing for a local coalition to buy this amazing theatre.
To everyone involved in the above two undertakings, thank you!
s/Rod Levell
T-or-C, NM
