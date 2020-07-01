Hard to cover white privilege and black lives matter in 500 words. Also hard to be an independent in a tribal world. “Woke” young people have learned to weaponize social media against anything that threatens or disagrees with their “safe space”. Trump ranting against fake news like a South American dictator doesn’t help either.
No one wants to debate issues on the merit of the issues. A society at war with free press and free speech is at war with itself.
As previously stated, none of my white ancestors owned slaves, did fight to free them though. They or I also never oppressed any Hispanics, and as far as I know none of my Iowa and Minnesota civil war vet relatives shot any Native Americans.
My advice to people of color is this from Malcolm X, “Knowledge Is Power”. Get skills in the STEM disciplines and constitutional law. Become your own lawyers and doctors because the struggle for racial justice is increasingly in the courts, social media and done by hackers and disrupters. Tell the police unions that protecting bad apples is unacceptable. Sue them if needed. No one should be killed for selling cigarettes on the sidewalk.
Me, I’m going to support by acknowledging the social and racial injustices facing people of color and not get my head cracked by police in riot gear like the old guy in Buffalo. I also confess that back in my working days my landscape customers of all colors said things I should’ve objected to. My bad!
I didn’t have multiple crews and always went and did all the work at each house personally. Sometimes had 3-month summer help but I was always there. That got me jobs. I had customers tell me they hired me because they were tired of having six different Mexicans at their house each season – plus in the 1990s and 2000s when ICE came through the subdivision, the equipment would be abandoned and left sitting for a day or two.
As long as the check cleared, I didn’t really care about the customer’s bids. Likewise, in the mid ‘90s and 2000s after the steel mills closed and “white flight” emptied the south suburbs of Chicago, I was told this by several black customers: “I hired you because you’re white and do a good job.” They like to tell their black friends they have “made it” because they have a white guy cutting their lawn. Again, as long as the check cleared, whatever.
I guess that’s making my “white privilege” work for me. I should’ve said something because racism or reverse racism is still racism. I just went along because back then it was “all about the Benjamins”. My bad.
Just sayin’.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
