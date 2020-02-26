Is it fair that almost no money has been spent on water and sewer infrastructure here since the ‘90s, or the ‘70s or longer? No.
Is it fair the city charges me for garbage pick up because I leave my power on when I go back east for four months? No. They’re just robbing me.
However municipal infrastructure problems are nation wide and the water and sewer rates are ridiculously low. I owned several residential rental properties in the Chicago suburbs and sewer was $25-$35 flat rate and water ran $60-$80 for 7000 gal. Also checked with the buddies in Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Missouri, Colorado and California, and nobody paid less than $40 for 7000 gallons.
Rates are so low they are affecting our ability to get state and federal grant money. As much as you don’t like the water quality and don’t want to pay more, you’re not going to like taking a sponge bath out of a bucket when were under a “bail water” order.
So, everyone put on their big boy pants ‘cause this needs to be worked on. Just raise rates to what EB is paying and the sewer fee should be 50% higher also. Other than Mississippi, you’re not going to be able to live much cheaper than here. That said, most of the oldest stuff is probably downtown and to the river. When sewers and lines are replaced, special assessments should be levied block by block on the property owners. The people who benefit the most need skin in the game.
I suspect many people bought buildings downtown because they thought they were going to get rich off the spaceport boom. Time to kick in. That said, you raise the rates it stays with water and sewer upgrades. No borrowing money for stuff like the 1.5 million a year you take for the electric to “run the city.” Don’t care about the pool, new police station, subsiding the golf course, the dog park, new spaceport museum, by the expressway. Plus maybe collect the rent you promised to collect from renting the LaBelle Center.
Just saying.
s/S.M. Zeschke
T-or-C, NM
