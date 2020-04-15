Where can the homeless go to be halfway safe from Corona virus? I saw online a lady self-isolating in her tent. These un-housed, abandoned people are the most vulnerable to the virus, and from them the C. virus will be spread.
Without a bathroom or toilet where can they practice good hygiene, wash their hands, bodies, clothing or bedding if any? Sleeping and eating on the pavement and/or ground and sometimes defecating in public areas are a breeding ground for disease. Public businesses won’t allow them to use the rest room. Some eat from dumpsters. Many are already sick, disabled, with mental health issues and PTSD, and it’s not easy for them to get medical, dental or mental health care. If they aren’t mentally ill when they become homeless they soon will be. I can see that I couldn’t survive it.
The streets are not sanitary or safe, and it’s killing people in a cruel way and making them crazy. The worst thing in this regard is the attitude people show toward these less fortunate victims of a society gone wrong. They’re treated like the untouchables in the streets of India. They need help. We can’t treat our fellow beings like animals. It’s not their fault affordable housing is unavailable and jobs don’t pay enough to cover the cost of living, etc.
What great nation looks down on certain of us as plain and simple scum? They are not. All are Children of God. God doesn’t make junk. They were robbed of their dignity. What’s disgusting is the holier than thou unkindness of a so-called Christian nation. They are suffering and dying in this situation – right in front of our eyes. We don’t see them or want to look at them. We don’t want to pay attention to that.
It’s not the drugs, it’s you; you don’t care and this is why they’re there-here-everywhere. Millions of unsheltered dragging around the streets looking for food and a place to sit down, including children. Treated as criminals, what is their crime? No one chooses or plans or decides to be homeless. Our dysfunctional social system has turned them out because of greed of landowners, banks, insurance companies and politicians. For some people, there is no room at the inn. It’s economic and an uncalled for judgmental, hateful un-Christian viewpoint. What about all the empty, abandoned houses and buildings you can see anywhere?
Anyone who appears to stand up for or with the oppressed are themselves oppressed and turned away from services, and health care in a very cold and crass manner. Sometimes you can be threatened that the police will be called if you don’t leave immediately. What is their reasoning? Inhumane treatment is incompatible with a “democratic society”. All people have rights. You can’t live without medical care, even if you can’t pay. I’m seeing people with Coronavirus turned away from treatment because they aren’t insured and have no money. This is not smart or humane at a time when our people are under great threat. This is money made more important than life or survival.
Lies coming from central government when we need leadership. Don’t wear gloves they’re telling us when they mean there is a “scarcity” of surgical gloves. Weeks drag on with this issue of lack of testing, gloves, ventilators, etc., cases climbing exponentially, and there isn‘t even protection for the health care workers.
We always put out obscene amounts of money for weapons, bombs, war games and war to boss people around the world and kill people we don’t really know. Clearly our government is not caring if people die – I even heard that elders are encouraged to sacrifice for the good of all. Airlines being bailed out when we can’t travel without spreading the C. virus and fossil fuels they use have caused climate disruption. This money needs to go to save people. Do we care about those less fortunate – the poor, those without money or jobs, those with mental health issues, sick, vets, those without a home, – or do we not?
Or do you want to blame it on the Chinese? Immigrants and prisoners have been given a death sentence – jailed together they can’t escape the virus. Can we love our neighbor even when we’re fearful? This is a deadly failure in this time of unprecedented pandemic – worldwide spread of corona virus, which can be fatal and has killed over a million people, with more dying every day.
Sweet are the uses of adversity. We can use this time to get some act together to recognize and repair some of our bad mistakes, rearrange priorities: what is important to you and your children and community, and what do we have to do to adapt to the collapse on various fronts of our precarious support systems and draw more equitable lines along democratic principles? How to learn to live like “off the grid,” if that happens – solar, home gardens, no pesticides – with solidarity and non-violence. Third world countries do it. Consensus is that worldwide collaboration is necessary in these virus decisions because of the larger context of climate disruption which is the emergency out of which this pandemic has arisen – and along with the social, political, economic reorganization, academic integration, spiritual awakening must come a more intensive restoration of our wilderness and other natural resources remaining as carbon sinks for climate disruption from greenhouse gases.
We all know we have fallen short, but it’s systemic, structural, societal failure, not individual. We got the catastrophic blues. Mother Earth still loves and gives us our lives. There’s spring green out of control – desert jungle in my yard, daffodils, fruit trees in bloom, sunsets and rises I can enjoy by the polluted Rio Grande. We can go to the Gila Wilderness when the plagues and the global warming gets too much – if it isn’t disturbed by war games flyovers from the AFB.
s/Linda Rakestraw
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.