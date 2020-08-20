The articles contained within the City Of Health column by Jack Noel showcased alternative health resolutions to common ailments. Health tips are always welcome, especially the ones not following the mainstream thinking – a new idea introduces research, creativity, discussion and resolution. Why is a difference in understanding so threatening?
Jack’s remarks and articles about masks and about COVID-19 should not have been so far from public consideration as to remove his entire column. One can always say no, turn the page and think no more about the topic. But in a city named Truth or Consequences, alternatives matter.
This topic is not going away. The theories around whether it is a true pandemic, or totally mis-reported in mainstream media will reverberate down the halls of time. I believe Mr. Noel has had some viable and “terribly true” information published over time, which should engender personal research, conversation and sharing in unbiased discussion.
Thanks to Ms. Van Dyne for sharing her follow-through. I find that links are actively being censored when I do my own research, too. Overall, there is a lot here to chew on; but one must have teeth and appetite.
Thank you, Jack, for introducing alternative topics. America has always been about looking at both sides and achieving an opinion based on careful personal consideration. I encourage everyone to find a resolution beyond the fear of COVID-19, which is upending all sectors – from social interaction to tanking the economy.
This fearful situation needs to be faced down and all data around it released to the public. Taking down one site is simply giving into fear, which shrinks us. There is evidence on both sides for both arguments and room for debate.
If Jack went beyond his purview to present differing ideas, I believe this reach was to keep us open. Pioneers explore!
It seems to me that to ally with only the mainstream can prove as foolish as only believing in “conspiracy theory.”
Thank you.
s/Carol Borsello
T-or-C, NM
