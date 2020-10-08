Freedom of speech. There are Left-Wing radicals in our town, too. They are anti-free speech and anti-free expression, just like the big boys we see in the daily news on TV.
If you are a Republican with an opinion they don’t want to hear it or see it, such as a political sign other than theirs. These far left anarchists are tearing down the Republican signs on private property and violently confronting our friends and neighbors who have an opposing view politically.
There is no other view but theirs, and if they win this political forum, God help the rest of us. Kamala Harris herself said that the riots should continue, even after the election. Insurrection is her goal and we the people are fodder.
s/Mervin Stahlnecker
T-or-C, NM
