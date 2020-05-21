Dear Hector Balderas:
You don't have to be a constitutional lawyer to understand that the actions of Sheriff Glenn Hamilton are a violation of the Constitution's separation of Church and State. It is a flagrant disregard for the public's safety during a global pandemic and a betrayal of his oath of office. He should be removed from office immediately.
Not just for the aforementioned abuse of his position in office but for fomenting insurrection and domestic terrorism. These actions have frightened the public. When I see men with assault rifles in a demonstration, this is not exercising our right to peaceable assembly, this is an intimidating and threatening tactic. Right wing extremist's groups are threatening violence against legally elected democrat politicians, democrats in general, liberals, gays and people of color. In other words, people who do not fit into their ideal of the purified chosen few. White, Christian and conservative.
Our President is in my personal opinion and in the opinion of many others a traitor. He has given hate groups like the KKK, Nazi Party, and others a platform from which to spew their hate. Employing culture war tactics to divide our nation for his tyrannical lust for power. He has brought our country to the brink of Civil War. These new Confederates are trying to bring about the “Boogaloo,” a second Civil War. Mr. Hamilton is the ringleader of the disorder in Sierra County.
From my life long political perspective, growing up on the south side of Chicago, I remember the race riots, the Democrat National Convention riots and others. Perhaps my most memorable experience was this, it was Veterans’ Day, 1970, in New Orleans. The city had decided to let everyone march in the parade except the Vietnam Veterans Against the War. Many of which had been wounded and some were in wheelchairs.
The police said, “Cross this line and you all go to jail.” So about 35 of us went to jail that day. This is how you affect change in a democracy, not violence and intimidation of your neighbors. And certainly not leading an armed revolt hiding behind the curtain of Christianity.
s/James R. Decker
Citizen
T-or-C, NM
