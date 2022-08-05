In the Year of the Tiger

If the dawn of each day is a new beginning, every new year carrying with it possibilities limited only by our imagination, then so too, is this true of the new school year that just now started. When you make a move in life, say, into a new house ofr example, you have the opportunity to rethink how you do things and why. There is a chance to start afresh. That is what we can do in the culture of the schools.
Through a year and a half of being essentially shut out of the schools, and then another year of reopening them, after the restrictions brought by the pandemic in the Great Pause, and all the adversity of the last three years, students, teachers and school staff have proven their resilience. They have shown a reliance and a determination to not simply overcome any obstacle, but to do so while striving to reach ever higher.
Now, the question. How do we continue on this path, and do so with ever more grace, ever more compassion, and with ever more respect for one another?
In a word, the question is, how do we create and continue a culture of caring?
I’m encouraged by several things. Tiger sports and Tiger activity groups are growing. There is a resurgence of students wanting to be a part of something bigger than themselves. We’ve looked at the new activity groups that have sprung up, and the new sports teams. This is an important part of growing a culture of caring. For a group or a team to succeed, those in it have to become ever more bonded together, ever more united. There is one group in fact, Tigers Unidos, who have that as a central part of their mission, to bring students together so that none feel alone and left out, left behind.
What more and more are learning is that it doesn’t cost anything at all to be kind and to show kindness. What it does take is self- reflection. Sometimes it just boils down to each one of us deciding what person we feel we are supposed to be. Not deciding for anyone else, because the one we can actually have an impact on is the one we see when we look in a mirror. Is the YOU that see, the one inside, is that the you that you want to be. Ask yourself, “Is this the person I want to be.”
One Tiger Family. we might have our squabbles and not every student is going to like every other student. Of course not. That’s not how real life works. BUT and here’s a big but. Wouldn’t it be nice if our overarching attitude, our final back-stop position was, something like this? “I might not like that one, but they’re still family. They are part of the Tiger family. Just saying.
Next time let’s take a look at how we can bring the whole Sierra County community more fully into the Tiger Family. How we can build more opportunities and more activities in the community for our students to enjoy and take part in. Just some food for thought before we get together again. Until then Tiger Family, remember, The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.