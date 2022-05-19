In The Year of the Tiger

As May begins to give way to the hot months of summer, as graduation draws near and with it the end of one year followed by the beginning of the next, let’s get back to this ongoing conversation about the culture of the schools.
Fiesta Week, that successfully took place after too long a hiatus might provide a launching point for this particular discussion. I want to talk a little about tradition. Fiesta resumed after two years with renewed traditions as well as wholly new ones. The energy and excitement were palpable. Even before it was over, people were talking, thinking about and planning for the next one. How exciting is that? Traditions renewed.
In the two years that were “The Great Pause,” that pandemic induced slamming on the brakes of so many of our traditions and institutions, people had the opportunity to think about exactly those things, and to think as well, about what is really important. It gave us the chance to reflect on what sort of society, what sort of world, and what sort of community we want to be. It also gave us the opportunity to begin the discussion about what we want from and what we want to build into, our schools.
Traditions do not just happen, nor do they survive on their own. No, traditions are hard work. Traditions require a lot of care and feeding. And traditions rarely remain forever fixed, unchanging or evolving. Even when by superficial appearance they seem the same from one year to the next, and even from one generation to the next, they are in fact always changing, sometimes very subtly, sometimes dramatically.
As the schools began to emerge from the recent period of isolation and distancing, not only physical but also emotional and spiritual, some embraced it as an opportunity to not only bring back traditions, but also to create new ones, and with them, new ways of doing school.
In the schools we have seen the return of almost all our sports, our activity groups, as well as new ones of both being formed. Homecoming and Prom have returned. There seems to be more going on all the time. This is not to say that there aren’t problems. Of course, there are. There always have been and likely there always will be. Just emerging from all the restrictions and re-engaging in school after the long pause is a challenge, and it will take time to fully integrate back. It will take longer than some would like, but it will, and is happening.
With challenge also comes opportunity. Recently there was some discussion, still ongoing, about truancy and attendance. One solution proposed was to go to a “closed campus.” That meaning students would be, in essence, locked in. Now this is just my thinking here, worth no more than that of anyone else’s and also worth no less, but that approach seems a little backward. It also seems, to me, to be doomed to fail.
Here’s something I would rather see discussed. Here’s something I would like to see embraced more than locks and fences and guards and who knows what else. That’s a discussion on ownership. What if we talk WITH students, not at them, about things we could do, strategies we all can adopt to promote a feeling of ownership among students for the schools. After all, the schools are FOR them, shouldn’t we try to promote a feeling among students that the schools are theirs? When someone owns their home, they tend to take better care of it, they tend to take pride in it and to make it into a place where they want to be. Homeowners don’t destroy their homes; they defend their homes.
So how about when we’re thinking about traditions, let’s look beyond locked doors and fenced in students. Let’s look at creating a new tradition. One of students looking at themselves as the homeowners of the school. How would that translate? Well, empower them and then let them act on that. Baby steps at first, perhaps. And we have to be willing to accept some things that we might shake our heads at in amused disagreement, but if it isn’t unsafe, unhealthy, illegal or detrimental to learning, then what are the real issues.
Here’s one quick example. Damage in school bathrooms. OK, instead of ever more draconian security how about we ask the students to form a group and develop a plan on decorating the bathrooms. Make them their own. Then let them run with it. I don’t know about anyone else, but when I create something, I tend to make sure no one destroys it.
That’s just one tiny example. Here’s the thing though. We’re in a marathon. Now, a marathon can be a pretty daunting proposition if you look at it from afar. But instead of focusing on the entire 26 miles and 385 yards of its length, let’s remember, you run it just one step at a time.
Remember, baby steps. Small things. If you can keep taking those baby steps, if each one of us can do one small thing to make things better instead of standing on the sidelines complaining and criticizing, well, we might just be able to change the world.
So let’s really look at the traditions we are renewing, and the new ones we are creating. Look at the what, they how and the why.
