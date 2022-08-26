In The End Zone

Hi there, Tiger football fans. Grab some bench and let’s talk. Alright, let’s start with the bad news. Last week wasn’t the opening day we had hoped for, was it? The answer of course, is no. Things were going great until near the end of the third quarter. But you know what? Football has four full quarters. We couldn’t get our offense going, but the defense was running pretty strong, up until then that is.
On the plus side, our Tigers have a lot of weapons, on both sides of the ball, and we weren’t quite up to full strength yet, by game time, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to see a lot better from these Tigers.
Also, something to remember is that we have one very tough schedule this year. Very tough. It will NOT be easy, but since when have the Tigers ever had things easy? We do it anyway and find a way.
Saturday, tomorrow in fact, we face off against an always tough Cathedral High, out of El Paso. It’s their first game of the season and just looking at numbers, the matchup might not be too bad. They list a longer roster, 44 on the team, where we’re looking at 31 Tigers. But they, like us, are pretty young. Of their 44, eight are seniors while 29 are freshmen or sophomores, so we matchup in age and experience pretty much the same. Still, I wouldn’t care if we never played a Texas team again. Instead, we have them back to back, with Anthony High paying us a visit next week. Two home games in a row. You better enjoy them because we only have four at home this year. Socorro and Hatch came to us last year, so those two, of our three district games are on the road.
Ok, let’s come back to this. I want to talk about something for a minute, and it’s kind of important so listen up.
There’s always a few for whom nothing is good enough. I’m not talking about athletes. I’m not talking about students in general. I’m not even talking about our coaches, or teachers and school staff. I’m not talking about any of them. I’m talking about is those few loud individuals who have little or nothing good to ever say about them. Always criticizing, students, schools, coaches, teachers and the rest. Always running ‘em down and talking smack about them. Now here’s the thing. How many of those “Negative Nancys” ever offer up something positive? How many try to find a need to fill or volunteer to help?
So, here’s another thing. I always say that if each of us, all of us, just found one thing that needed doing to make things better, instead of criticizing all the time, and just shut up and did it, we could change the world.
I’m not saying that there’s nothing wrong in Tiger Town. I’m not saying everything is perfect. No. But, and here’s that big but. I DO think we have some pretty dedicated and hard-working teachers. I think we have some coaches who work long and hard and continually try to get better. Heck, the improvement of our sports programs shows it. We have a couple basketball championships in the last three years. We have a volleyball team that is pushing hard into the elite of the state. We have three new sports teams in the last three years, and regularly now send athletes to state in many of our 11 sports programs. We have people at every level, doing their level best to raise the bar, on the court or field of competition as well as in the classroom and just in life. So instead of sitting on the sidelines cursing the mistakes, or just cursing change, why not jump into the fray and do something to help?
Well, I said you shouldn’t be harping on the coaches, the teachers and staff and the rest, that’s the adults. Adults, well they can take care of themselves, and not be whining. I know I can, and I’ve been attacked by the best of them. That’s okay, I can handle it. But I’ll tell you what, and I want you to listen up real close on this. If you want to talk smack about our kids, you want to throw dirt on THEM. Well mister, then we WIL have a problem.
Sorry but I felt like that had to be said.
Now, about that last football game. Really, the only thing I didn’t like was that last touchdown by the Tulie team. Tigers do NOT give up on a play or on a game. Not until the final horn sounds. Not then, not ever. I will admit however, that I wasn’t out there in the rain and the steam and the sweat, so it won’t be me talking down on them, not after those last comments.
Let’s just try to remember what’s important. To me, and I hope you don’t take offense with this, because there really are a fair number of adults that I like, but when push comes to shove, I will be on the kid’s side. Every. Single. Time. You should be too. They’re our future; they are our kids.
Alright, best get home and get ready for the game. Kickoff is Saturday at 11 a.m. Sharp, right here in Tiger Stadium. See you then and I’ll leave the lights on for you.
