In Flanders Fields, the Poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row.
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly.
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead; Short days ago,
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow.
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders Fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe;
To you, from failing hands we throw -
The torch; Be yours to hold it high,
If ye break faith with us who die.
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow,
In Flanders Fields.
by John McCrae
This is a war poem written by Canadian physician and Artillery
Commander, Lt. Col. John McCrae. He was inspired to write it after
presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier, Alexis
Helmer.
The Poppy blooms between midspring and midsummer. Its seeds
can lie dormant for a long time. But, if the ground is disturbed, the
seeds will germinate, and flowers will grow. Fighting along the front
lines during World War I, severely disturbed battlegrounds - the
poppy seeds germinated, and red flowers bloomed. McCrae noticed
poppies sprouting in the disturbed ground around the gravesites in
Flanders Fields, and it was this scene that triggered the now famous
poem – In Flanders Fields
