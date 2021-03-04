Having just received my first shot of the vaccine, I was extremely impressed with the process at Sierra Vista Hospital. We arrived and were finished in 35 minutes, and they also offered you a COVID test at the same time! We never had to get out of the car.
The EMT’s did a great job. Thank you.
s/Jan Richmond
canoelakealgonquin@hotmail.com
Hillsboro, NM
