Hot Springs Cemetery, at the corner of Ninth Ave. and Cedar Street, is a very historic cemetery. It contains the remains of many of the founders of Truth or Consequences (Hot Springs) and a lot of interesting history. There are graves dating from the Indian Wars through many WWI and WWII veterans and other well-known people of the early days of Sierra County.
When Vista Memory Gardens was created at the north end of town as the new cemetery, the city parks department did not have enough staff to take care of two cemeteries. The old Hot Springs Cemetery went to thigh-high weeds and stickers. The Hot Springs Woman’s Club organized a clean-up day, and after that the Hot Springs Cemetery Association (HSCA) was formed.
Founders of the Hot Springs Cemetery Association were Pat Robertson, Louise Walz, Shelvy Lowrance, Frank Trujillo, Marcos Jaramillo, Pat Apodaca, Frances Stout, and Jacque Rolando.
Residents donated money for a trust fund to keep it clean and beautiful. We annually receive $4,000 from the city of T-or-C, hopefully $4,000 interest from the investment fund, and maybe $4,000 from donations from Association members. Our board is entirely voluntary.
Current board members are Arrow Lorimier, president; William Kirikos, vice-president; LaRena Miller, secretary-treasurer; Genna Scartaccini, board member; and Cindy Haro, board member.
Many of the early HSCA members and community residents who supported the cemetery have now passed away, and unfortunately the next generation has not stepped up to take their places.
The HSCA is still going strong, hiring a contractor to keep the weeds down, the grass mowed, and the dead trimmed out of the trees. The Association pays for the contractor, water hoses, mowers, fertilizer stakes, and such other supplies as are needed. They have also made a few improvements, such as the map on the side of the Gardener’s Shed (which was also re-stuccoed), a book with the names and locations of gravesites, and memorial bricks honoring former board members and others buried there whose family have chosen to honor them with a brick. These can be seen on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Hot-Springs-Cemetery-Association-108432300697333/? Future improvements are planned.
We send out an annual letter with a copy of the end-of-fiscal-year financial statement to Association members for their yearly donations. These have declined in the past few years. If anyone would like to contribute, even just $5 or $10 or more if you can afford it, we would be very appreciative. We send out thank you receipts with the amount of your donation for tax-deductible purposes. Please send all contributions to Hot Springs Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1180, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. Your contribution and support are greatly appreciated.
s/LaRena Miller
T-or-C, NM
