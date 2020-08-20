There are likely few people who haven’t seen them on television, or even a glimpse on a YouTube video of The Voice, American Idol, or any of the Got Talent shows featured all over the world.
Have you ever noticed how many of the songs chosen abroad by the singers on all those talent shows are performed in English, or for that matter, how most of those songs are written by English speaking artists?
Before the turn of the century, talent shows were just a novelty, and most of them had been heavily edited for content long before they aired. Television was an American invention, by the way.
Then along came the Internet to change all that.
Did you ever in your life think you’d see a native woman singing ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons live in front of thousands of people – in Mongolia? Or did you ever think you’d hear fantastic singers in Africa, Russia, France or South America emulating the likes of Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson or Madonna?
For better or worse, the creation of the Internet is just one tiny example of how the United States of America has changed the world.
So, think about it: the Internet has literally exploded the concept of freedom in nearly every country in the world, and without the freedom of expression afforded citizens of the United States, none of the above achievements would have ever been possible.
Now, with that in mind, and after listening to the Portland rioter’s complaints and demands, along with the complicit news heads, pundits, and even many politicians in this country, you’d think this country was the nastiest, most evil and awful place on the earth to have to live. To hear the left tell it, we actually have thousands of ‘rogue white cops’ running around looking to kill unarmed black people. On top of that, they declare that, somehow, every white-tinted person in this country is an ugly, ethnic xenophobe itching to take out their fear and frustration on people of color. But before that can happen, Caucasians from coast to coast should be preempted, and shamed into obeisance and inconsequence.
Of course, it’s all a lie. Knowing the real history of this country, no rational thinking person would ever trust a statement like the left is pushing to be anywhere close to the truth.
So, just for a moment, let’s try to imagine what the world would be like were there never a United States of America. Seriously, what do you suppose the human condition on this planet would be like? It’s hard to envision such a world, isn’t it?
Contrary to what the radical lefties in this country are insinuating, no other nation in all of human history has had such a immensely positive impact on the people and nations of this planet. Yes, like other countries we’ve done some pretty terrible things and made a lot of mistakes. Heck, just starting up a country with the idea of freedom as its base tenant, from scratch, where slavery was accepted as the norm, didn’t help.
That’s why it states very clearly in the Preamble to the Constitution, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…” There’s nothing in any document ever drafted by our founding fathers that hints at the idea that the U.S. is already perfect by any means.
Our country has gone through a lot in such a short time; we had an improbably bloody and painful birth as a nation. It was only through hard work, spirit, determination and the good old fashion grit of the American people that we’ve managed to crawl our way up through the darkness of tyranny into the lightness of freedom.
Our country has had good times as well as bad, but it’s up to us to lead the way as our forefathers had intended. It’s up to us to be that shining example to the world, and as President Reagan once said, “A troubled and afflicted mankind looks to us, pleading for us to keep our rendezvous with destiny; that we will uphold the principles of self-reliance, morality, and, above all, responsible liberty for every individual that we will become that shining city upon a hill.
And as Reagan’s famously said in his Farewell Speech to the Nation: “I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind, it was a tall proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind swept, God blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace – a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity, and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors, and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
I believe it’s the duty of every American citizen to work toward that vision of America that President Reagan spoke of. We must all do a better job of educating ourselves that America really means freedom – freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise. The way I see it, in this world freedom is special and rare and it should never be taken for granted. And it needs our protection today, more than ever.
After more than 244 years, I’d like to think our precious nation still stands strong, that it remains a beacon for all who thirst for freedom. And we must all do our part to make sure she stays that way.
s/Patrick Kohs
T-or-C, NM
