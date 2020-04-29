As a newbie to Sierra County, I am still learning the ropes. However, I have been quite taken aback by the dismissive attitude of law enforcement, toward people of my status – a senior female without a good old boy connection in town.
I suffered very negative effects from my next-door neighbor's habit of burning household trash and large burn piles of vegetation and tree debris, sometimes for hours on end. These burns were less than 75 feet from my fence line and 100 feet from my house.
I only recently learned from the New Mexico Dept. of Air Quality Control that it is ‘illegal to burn less than 300 feet from an occupied dwelling’. I was totally unaware and apparently the fire dept. and sheriff's office are as well. When I called to request a burn permit, no one asked about the size of my property (less than one acre. It’s physically impossible to observe that 300-foot minimum.)
I did a couple of burn piles to help manage my wild property, which had been largely abandoned for two years. But my neighbor gleefully burned, despite being born in Arrey. Is this the general trend? I spent over a month in bed with lung issues. I was never informed by law enforcement that air quality handles fire violations, not them – nor was I told they even existed. I am 73, handicapped and now in constant discomfort due to toxic illegal burning.
Thank you, Sierra County, for providing a blind eye and brushing off my requests for help.
s/Eunice Farmilant
Arrey, NM
