I believe there are four basic ideologies. One is a conservative who is disposed to maintaining existing views, conditions, or institutions. Those people who practice conservatism have a natural attitude toward keeping the established ways and are in opposition to change.
Second a radical is a person who favors rapid and sweeping changes in laws and methods of government.
Third is a moderate means to avoid extremes limited in space or opportunity for action or thought.
And fourth is a liberal that is suitable for a free person or generous person. They are not narrow in opinion or judgment. They do not conform to established doctrine, especially in religion.
We have to respect the liberty that we have. We have more freedoms then a lot of other countries tolerate. We have too many people who are too strict with out-of-date laws. They think everything needs done by the book. We have to realize we don't know which book they are using, and what you don't know can hurt you and our community.
We can't have complete freedom either, because complete freedom has no boundaries. The problem with too much freedom and no boundaries leads to anarchy. Good examples of this is Jan. 6, 2021 and Albuquerque, NM. We have people who want law and order. You have people that want complete freedom, and you have people who think our laws don't pertain to them unless they can use the law to make profits for themselves.
We cannot depend on think-tanks, professional actors, and dry bar tenders to give us the truth, but rather have us pay the consequences. We must take off the sunglasses and look at the real world, look past the professional actors, contents of commercials, then register and vote.
Remember that the pen is mightier than a sword. A good lawyer knows all legal documents must be agreed upon and signed in ink by all parties involved.
So ask yourself, why are you scared to go and vote? Young people must realize the reason why the good, old people rule because they know they can keep control by scaring off the young people. The voting pen is powerful if guided with wisdom.
Sincerely,
s/Ted Kuzdrowski
Elephant Butte, NM
