I was pleased to see the incredible turnout for the City Commissioners’ Candidate Forum on January 27. Thank you to Sierra County Indivisible for hosting the event, to KCHS radio for broadcasting it, to the news reporting agencies, to all my fellow candidates, and to all the community members present or listening in. Kudos to John Masterson for moderating the event.
One aspect of Truth or Consequences that came up time and time again is the incredible resource we have in our PEOPLE. It got me thinking and I want to propose a Citizen Engagement Initiative. Should I be elected to the City Commission I would propose to create a committee of citizen activists who would be delegated with the duties of reaching out and engaging the community. This committee would organize and host a Citizens Volunteer Fair. All the city’s churches, non-profits, community groups, service organizations, etc. would be invited to set up tables. The community would be invited to meet the groups, each other and possibly sign up to help, volunteer and lift our community up.
We already have great examples of these citizen volunteer/activists: Friends of the Pool, Matthew 25, Mesilla Healing, and St. Paul’s “Daughters of the King” food pantry, among others.
Other aspects of this initiative could be: an Adopt a Neighbor program – cross generational mentoring offering elders and youth a chance to share and care; a weekly or monthly column in the Sentinel on volunteer opportunities highlighting the benefits of being a volunteer to both the volunteer and the group; businesses that may not have the resources to “beautify’ their property could offer their store front for a “citizens beautification day” where volunteers jump in to paint, repair, and/or landscape and help make T-or-C a place of beauty. We have a variety of remarkably talented individuals in our community. I’m sure there are other ways to boost citizen engagement.
One of the plagues of modern life is loneliness. Research is just now looking at the impact of social media and the cultural changes it has wrought. Those who use social media often have the highest feelings of loneliness. Volunteering is a great way to combat loneliness and be of service – a very gratifying experience. Remembering we are all in this together and then volunteering will go a long way toward improving the quality of life for all of us.
Often we look to government to answer our problems when in reality there is so much we as citizens can do to make this a better world. With the financial burdens the city currently suffers we will have to find creative ways to make the progress we all long for.
We have an amazing city and I am excited to see how we progress in the future. Stay involved, everyone. No matter who is elected come March 3, I will, and I hope my fellow candidates will, continue to offer myself in service to this magical town. Best of luck to all my fellow candidates.
s/Brendan Tolley
Candidate for Position 4,
T-or-C City Commission
T-or-C, NM
(Paid Political Letter)
