It’s been three months since I left the Veterans’ Home. I worked hard every day in physical therapy and regained enough strength in my legs to be able to walk on my own. I was so happy to return home.
But I have a heavy heart today. I had to leave behind all the great veterans I got to know. My roommate, Jimmy, was a Korean War vet. He was confined to a wheelchair and suffered memory losses, but always gave me advice on when to raise or hold in poker. He introduced me to his best friend Ed, a WWII vet. There was nothing better than watching Sunday football with these gentlemen as we devoured pepperoni pizza. For a few hours we experienced the same friendship, the same camaraderie we’d found in the military. Sharing food and football was a true morale boost for these men who had given and asked for so little.
But I also remembered an incident that happened at midnight. It’s tough enough to get sleep in an institution housing a hundred residents and a staff of housekeepers, CNA’s, med techs and nurses. On this particular night I’d gotten up to get a glass of water. I heard voices in the corridor and the clanging of metal carts. CNA’s were hanging up laundry in Jimmy and Ed’s room. Closet doors banged; the overhead lights were sharp and glaring. I looked down and saw the fear in Ed’s eyes. Tears were trickling on Jimmy’s face. Both men suffered shell shock in their wars. I could see them reliving their traumas. The staff had not given a thought to Jimmy and Ed.
At that moment I knew I had to do something. I had to try and bring together a loving, caring, nurturing community for our veterans; a place of compassion and understanding for all who had worn our nation’s uniform. Veterans have served us; now it is time for us to serve them. They deserve to live life to its fullest. They deserve a place to build their morale and heal mind, body and spirit.
We can make the veterans’ center happen. Our representative, Rebecca Dow, has provided a location for the T-or-C community to meet and voice their ideas and opinions. You are all very much welcome to become the building blocks of this resource.
A time and date will be announced after October 1. Let’s talk together and give our veterans hope.
s/Mark Bartoloni
T-or-C, NM
