Smoke Em, If You Got Em.
I saw the wolf pup pictures in the paper. They are cute as a button. I heard you guys set up a program to reimburse family ranchers, when your four-legged storm troopers murdered some of their life’s work.
I heard you named it after that famous cowboy actor, what’s his name “Slim Pickens.” That is if you can prove they did it otherwise it’s called “Ultra Slim Pickens Incorporated.”
Back to the wolf pups.
I don’t know how many times in my life, I’ve heard women refer to young mammals of all species as “look, they’re cute as a bug,” or “cute as a button”. It’s in their nature and God bless women for that.
When Lee Harvey Oswald was born I’m sure some kind woman said “look, he’s as cute as a bug.” Same thing with Charles Manson, “he’s as cute as a button.” Lee was a two-legged assessing cute as a bug when he was a baby. 100 years from now will people say let’s change his name to Lee Harvey “not such a bad guy” Oswald? I sure hope not! Charles Manson was a two-legged wolf. I heard they buried him face down so he couldn’t dig his way out. Evil Incarcerate. Charlie lost the right to run free for his actions.
The wolves had their chance to run free since time began. They lost that right 150 years ago. You guys supported eradication of all wolves by any means necessary to benefit all mankind.
You guys have your head in the sand. To be candid with you guys, I would tell you where you really have your head, but I don’t think the newspaper would print it. I’ve heard people refer to wolves as a noble animal. To each his own, but what can be more noble – “feeding the masses since time began”? I’ve never been accused of wearing out any church pews in my lifetime, but from what I remember about it, the bible says good things about fishermen, farmers and ranchers. I guess the Sunday I missed was the one where they bragged up on the wolves! Thank you very much.
Formally wolf free in Chloride.
s/Steve Haiberg
575-743-0275
Chloride, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.